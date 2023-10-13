BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Holdings Boosted by Empire Financial Management Company LLC

Empire Financial Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,746,000 after buying an additional 3,794,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,389,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,990,000 after buying an additional 262,762 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,420,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,903,000 after buying an additional 1,370,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,618,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,857,000 after buying an additional 333,024 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,332,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,544,000 after buying an additional 365,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $5.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.85. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $81.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.42 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

