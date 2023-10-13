Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Gap Up to $26.13

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.13, but opened at $26.94. Biohaven shares last traded at $27.07, with a volume of 90,422 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Biohaven from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.19.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 113,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,014.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,657,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,454,682. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Buten bought 22,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,994.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,380 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 113,637 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,657,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,454,682. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 304,181 shares of company stock valued at $6,302,138. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Biohaven by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,642,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,606,000 after purchasing an additional 464,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Biohaven by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,163,000 after buying an additional 21,586 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,867,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,512,000 after acquiring an additional 18,620 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Biohaven by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,655,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 14.7% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,674,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

