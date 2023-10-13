BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,000 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the September 15th total of 275,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 12.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in BIOLASE by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.74. 15,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.81. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $219.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.93. The company has a market cap of $1.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.42.

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical technology company reported ($8.93) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 57.00% and a negative return on equity of 345.58%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of BIOLASE from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on BIOLASE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

