BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,181,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,754 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.63% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $102,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,732 shares in the company, valued at $37,771,289.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,771,289.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $983,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,365.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,871,180 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BMRN traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.78. 41,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,070. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.38. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.53 and a 52-week high of $117.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 166.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $595.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.46 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $71.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

