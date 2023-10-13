BioPharma Credit (OTCMKTS:BOPCF) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2023

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BioPharma Credit (OTCMKTS:BOPCFFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BioPharma Credit from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOPCF

BioPharma Credit Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BOPCF opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83. BioPharma Credit has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $1.25.

About BioPharma Credit

(Get Free Report)

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioPharma Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPharma Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.