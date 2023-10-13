BioPharma Credit (OTCMKTS:BOPCF) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BioPharma Credit (OTCMKTS:BOPCF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BioPharma Credit from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOPCF
BioPharma Credit Stock Performance
About BioPharma Credit
BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BioPharma Credit
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BioPharma Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPharma Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.