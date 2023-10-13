Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 345,200 shares, an increase of 419.9% from the September 15th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Biophytis Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTS traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,759. Biophytis has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Biophytis in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

About Biophytis

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses including inflammatory, oxidative, metabolic, and viral stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

