Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) Short Interest Update

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 433,300 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the September 15th total of 312,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Biora Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BIOR stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.94. 10,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.22. Biora Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.27.

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biora Therapeutics will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biora Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Biora Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biora Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $118,000. 24.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

About Biora Therapeutics

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Systemic oral delivery platform for oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.

