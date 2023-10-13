BitNile Metaverse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNMV) Short Interest Down 50.8% in September

BitNile Metaverse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the September 15th total of 136,400 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 142,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BitNile Metaverse Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNMV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,421. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45. BitNile Metaverse has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $37.80.

BitNile Metaverse (NASDAQ:BNMV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($6.92) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at BitNile Metaverse

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BitNile Metaverse

In other news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 146,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $147,642.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 353,791 shares in the company, valued at $357,328.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 169,756 shares of company stock valued at $165,858 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BitNile Metaverse during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BitNile Metaverse during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BitNile Metaverse in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BitNile Metaverse by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

About BitNile Metaverse

BitNile Metaverse, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates gaming platform in the United States. It also owns and operates bitnile.com metaverse platform, a social networking community that allows users to engage and purchase digital and physical products while playing 3D immersive games. The company offers virtual markets, a graphic product that changes the appearance of characters in virtual real estate, digital art, and other collectibles; sweepstakes gaming, a gaming zone for virtual and real money prizes; building private spaces, a design option that allows users to construct and customize their dream homes or private spaces; and real and virtual concerts, a concert for users.

