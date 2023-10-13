Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 389,800 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the September 15th total of 532,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blackbaud

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackbaud

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackbaud

In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $506,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,286.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director George H. Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,581.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $506,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 113,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,286.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,865. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Blackbaud by 2.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,153,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,957,000 after purchasing an additional 187,210 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Blackbaud by 64.5% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 46,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 18,178 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLKB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,284. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.62. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $51.18 and a 12-month high of $78.71.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $271.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.65 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blackbaud

(Get Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.