Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 389,800 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the September 15th total of 532,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blackbaud
Insider Buying and Selling at Blackbaud
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackbaud
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Blackbaud by 2.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,153,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,957,000 after purchasing an additional 187,210 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Blackbaud by 64.5% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 46,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 18,178 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Blackbaud Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BLKB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,284. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.62. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $51.18 and a 12-month high of $78.71.
Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $271.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.65 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Blackbaud
Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Blackbaud
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- SMART Global Holdings Now Positioned for Upside
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Challenges Loom for Regional Banks as Interest Rates Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.