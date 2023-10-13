BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Performance

BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $3.44 on Thursday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $249.64 million, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.48 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 14.58%. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Investment

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 121.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

