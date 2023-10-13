BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BGT. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 30,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE BGT opened at $12.06 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.61.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

