BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 5,876.2% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 2,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 8,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $633.22. 279,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,090. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $547.59 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $675.85 and a 200-day moving average of $680.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.87 by $2.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BlackRock from $888.00 to $836.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $764.83.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

