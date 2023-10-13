BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 48.6% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 62 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $888.00 to $836.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.83.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $631.93. 463,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,258. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $675.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $680.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $547.59 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.87 by $2.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.15 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.