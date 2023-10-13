BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.87 by $2.04, RTT News reports. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BLK stock opened at $635.92 on Friday. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $675.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $680.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $888.00 to $836.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.83.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

