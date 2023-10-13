Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for approximately 2.8% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $14,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth about $17,568,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Blackstone by 59.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.69. 635,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,058,092. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.90, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.47.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 191.52%.

In related news, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,430.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,391,651 shares of company stock valued at $199,054,287 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.97.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

