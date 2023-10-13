Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC cut its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Decatur Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Block by 11.1% in the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Block by 31.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the second quarter worth approximately $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Block in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Block from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Block in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Block from $92.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.03.

Insider Activity

In other Block news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,237,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $240,849.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 297,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,194,611.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,237,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,534 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Price Performance

SQ stock traded down $1.52 on Friday, reaching $43.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,022,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,282,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.88 and its 200 day moving average is $61.25. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.29 and a beta of 2.37. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.77 and a 1 year high of $89.97.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Block Company Profile



Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

