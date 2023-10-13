BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.90 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IVV opened at $435.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.20. The stock has a market cap of $337.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.