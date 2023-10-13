BMO Capital Markets Cuts Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $234.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $234.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ALNY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $165.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.70 and a 200-day moving average of $193.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 0.48. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $159.47 and a 52-week high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $643,041.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,997.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $643,226.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,041.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,997.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,347. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $132,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $53,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

