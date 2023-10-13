BMO Capital Markets Cuts Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target to $30.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 90.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GOLD. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Cormark upgraded Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Veritas Investment Research cut Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,630,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,888,778. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.00, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 58.2% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $340,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

