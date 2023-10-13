BMO Capital Markets Cuts Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $49.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.06. The stock had a trading volume of 878,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.48. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.49.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

