Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Gap Down to $191.30

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $191.30, but opened at $186.27. Boeing shares last traded at $185.41, with a volume of 1,731,563 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. TheStreet raised Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

The company has a market cap of $111.49 billion, a PE ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.64.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Boeing's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $604,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,008 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,913 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 2.9% during the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

