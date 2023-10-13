Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the September 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Brenmiller Energy Stock Performance

BNRG traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,732. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92. Brenmiller Energy has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $3.67.

Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Brenmiller Energy

Brenmiller Energy Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brenmiller Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Brenmiller Energy Ltd ( NASDAQ:BNRG Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.27% of Brenmiller Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

