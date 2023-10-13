Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.42

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, October 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Brickworks’s previous final dividend of $0.41.

Brickworks Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08.

Insider Transactions at Brickworks

In related news, insider Lindsay Partridge 31,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Brickworks Company Profile

Brickworks Limited manufactures, sells, and distributes building products for the residential and commercial markets in Australia and North America. It operates through Building Products Australia, Building Products North America, Property, and Investments segments. The company's building products comprise clay bricks and pavers, cement, masonry blocks, retaining wall systems, concrete and terracotta roof tiles, timber battens, and terracotta façades systems.

