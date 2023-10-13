Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Short Interest Up 62.0% in September

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 62.0% from the September 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BLIN opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bridgeline Digital has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.25.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 11.33%. Analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

