Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Short Interest Down 35.3% in September

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BHFAM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,477. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.75.

Brighthouse Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 10th were given a $0.2891 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. This is an increase from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

