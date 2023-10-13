Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 148.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

BHFAP stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.48. 3,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,089. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.34. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $26.24.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Stories

