Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE BMY traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $55.97. 1,774,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,019,506. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $116.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.29.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

