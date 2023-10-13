British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

BTLCY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of British Land from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC cut British Land from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on British Land from GBX 465 ($5.69) to GBX 432 ($5.29) in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.67.

British Land Stock Down 3.6 %

About British Land

OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $3.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.26. British Land has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $5.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

