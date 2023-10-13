Brokerages Set Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target at $127.74

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.74.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Melius started coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $594,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 114.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPE stock opened at $102.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $124.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 26.36%. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

