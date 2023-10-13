Brokerages Set Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Price Target at $46.83

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $45.51.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

In related news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,298,372.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 425.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

