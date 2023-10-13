Brokerages Set Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target at $384.53

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $381.24.

Several analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paycom Software

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,585,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $251,551,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $268.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $252.12 and a 1-year high of $374.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $279.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.47.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $401.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 20.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.