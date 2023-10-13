Brokerages Set Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Target Price at $69.20

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNR. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Pentair from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get Pentair alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pentair

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $64.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.27 and a 200 day moving average of $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Pentair has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $71.82.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In other Pentair news, CEO John L. Stauch sold 32,596 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $2,328,006.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,690 shares in the company, valued at $549,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Pentair by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth about $62,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.