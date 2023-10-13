Brokerages Set Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Target Price at $67.28

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.89.

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

O opened at $50.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.78. The company has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $68.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 229.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 36.6% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.9% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 24,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 87,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

