Brokerages Set Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Price Target at $65.17

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

NYSE SCCO opened at $72.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.95. The stock has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.29. Southern Copper has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $87.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 34.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

In other news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $195,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $195,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $43,555.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,613.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Southern Copper by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,376 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 761.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,756,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,727 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Southern Copper by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,702,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,189 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,254,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after buying an additional 835,044 shares in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

