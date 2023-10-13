Brokerages Set Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Target Price at C$52.18

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.29.

SU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Securities cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Desjardins lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SU

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

SU opened at C$46.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.82. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$37.09 and a 1 year high of C$50.37. The stock has a market cap of C$60.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.60.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.49 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 6.7256098 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.