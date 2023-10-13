Brokerages Set Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Target Price at $43.80

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.80 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Tenaris Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE TS opened at $32.49 on Friday. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.06.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 25.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

