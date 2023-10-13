Brokerages Set Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Price Target at $15.29

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.29.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TROX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Tronox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tronox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Tronox Trading Down 3.6 %

Tronox stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.99, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.91. Tronox has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.82 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.18%.

Insider Transactions at Tronox

In other news, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $32,715.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,485.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tronox

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Tronox by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 23,452 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tronox by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Tronox by 597.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 60,745 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tronox by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,410,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,933,000 after acquiring an additional 77,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Tronox by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Further Reading

