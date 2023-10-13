Brokerages Set Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target at $240.00

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $242.29.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRSK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Argus began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK opened at $245.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The company has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.83. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $162.94 and a 12-month high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.13 million. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,677 shares of company stock worth $3,670,168 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 153.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.