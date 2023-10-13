Brokers Issue Forecasts for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note issued on Thursday, October 12th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will earn $4.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.97. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s FY2025 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$21.71 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 23.76%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$81.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Up 0.5 %

TSE:ATD opened at C$74.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$72.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$70.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$68.01. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$56.07 and a 52-week high of C$75.21.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.56%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.