Brokers Offer Predictions for Calibre Mining Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Calibre Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, October 11th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$187.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$180.84 million. Calibre Mining had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 14.02%.

Calibre Mining Trading Down 4.8 %

About Calibre Mining

CXB opened at C$1.40 on Friday. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.52 and a twelve month high of C$1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.51. The stock has a market cap of C$638.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Eastern Borosi Gold-Silver project located in northeastern Nicaragua.

