BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Purchased by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. BWX Technologies comprises 3.0% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of BWX Technologies worth $15,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWXT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,009,000. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 19,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,318,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $76.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,059. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.81 and a 52-week high of $77.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 35.25% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $612.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Nardelli bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.23 per share, with a total value of $142,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $142,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $74,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,031.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Nardelli acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.23 per share, with a total value of $142,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on BWXT shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

