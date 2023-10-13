Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,911 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,580 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Cadence Design Systems worth $117,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,536,144,000 after buying an additional 713,650,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $770,945,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 366.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,845,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,017,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,627 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $227,854,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James D. Plummer sold 4,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.54, for a total value of $1,051,007.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,410.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James D. Plummer sold 4,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.54, for a total value of $1,051,007.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,410.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total transaction of $324,200.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,210 shares of company stock valued at $19,013,149. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.67.

CDNS stock opened at $252.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.41. The company has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.36, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.76 and a fifty-two week high of $255.85.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

