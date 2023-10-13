Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDRE shares. Stephens increased their target price on Cadre from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Cadre from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Cadre Price Performance

CDRE opened at $27.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.42. Cadre has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $31.50.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. Cadre had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $121.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cadre will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Cadre’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadre news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $34,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Brad Williams sold 6,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $174,888.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 118,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,976,410.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $34,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,611 shares of company stock valued at $961,461. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadre by 20.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,494,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,271,000 after buying an additional 600,878 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its stake in Cadre by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,901,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,952,000 after purchasing an additional 102,099 shares during the period. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its stake in Cadre by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,444,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,485,000 after purchasing an additional 144,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cadre by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,265,000 after purchasing an additional 160,955 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cadre by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,190,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,426,000 after purchasing an additional 311,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

