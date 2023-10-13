Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,648 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,657 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $70,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $99.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,279,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,255,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $152.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.24 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.40.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

