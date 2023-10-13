Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $55,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 98,370.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,673,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,648,000 after buying an additional 3,670,191 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,036,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,834,000 after buying an additional 2,174,242 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,779,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $150,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PM. Bank of America decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.92.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.92. 779,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,232,575. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.44 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.49 and a 200 day moving average of $95.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.58%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

