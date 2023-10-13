Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 1,387.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 738,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689,000 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $46,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Prostatis Group LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 37,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 210.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 598.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of MMP remained flat at $69.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $69.90. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.21.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $877.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.91 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 58.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Argus cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

