Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 2,030 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $30,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Waste Management by 97,158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,830,023,000 after buying an additional 454,093,937 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,370,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.1 %

WM stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.68. The company had a trading volume of 397,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,162. The company has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $173.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Management

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.