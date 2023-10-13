Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 7,677 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Parker-Hannifin worth $30,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 92.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,918 shares of company stock worth $5,385,885 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH traded down $10.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $396.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,966. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $252.55 and a fifty-two week high of $428.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $402.18 and its 200-day moving average is $370.30.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.00%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.