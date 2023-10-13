Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 84,019 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 789,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,019 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $93,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Oracle by 3.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,223 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.19.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.04. 1,365,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,053,836. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.05 and a 200 day moving average of $109.00. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $64.21 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

