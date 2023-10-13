Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 95,718 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 523,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,718 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $33,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.1% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.60. 2,772,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,637,188. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.00 and a 200 day moving average of $65.74. The stock has a market cap of $76.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $486,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $40,532,223.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $486,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $40,532,223.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,123 shares of company stock worth $16,680,740 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

